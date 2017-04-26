This story was written by Olivia Bahou and originally appeared on InStyle.com

Chrissy Teigen always has the best response to wardrobe malfunctions, whether they’re a near miss or a full-on nip slip. Back at the Super Bowl, the model and mom to baby Luna was caught on camera accidentally exposing herself. To prove she could not care less about the blunder, Chrissy posted a hilarious video of the accident, writing, “Boom goes the dynamite.”

On her way to Tuesday night’s TIME 100 gala, the Cravings author found herself in a similar situation. Chrissy was on her way to support husband John Legend at the event when she was caught in a gust of rain and wind on the streets of Manhattan. Considering her gold strapless dress had a slit up to her left hip, the wind blew it into dangerous territory, but luckily, she didn’t show off anything more than her toned legs.

Not today, Satan! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 26, 2017 at 4:42am PDT

Caption game strong.

