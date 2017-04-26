Hannah Davis has a new last name! That's right, folks—it's time for Hannah Jeter's first ever SI Swimsuit outtakes...sort of!

Confused? We'll explain. After getting married to Yankees legend Derek Jeter last summer, our former SI Swimsuit cover model took on her hubby's famous last name. But did you know that said last name means "to throw" in French? Almost makes you think the guy was destined to play baseball or something...

Ruven Afanador

Aside from an ironic last name, Hannah was all smiles on set, joking around as we adorned her with pom poms and bathing suits that didn't cover much at all. And how about that role reversal moment with hair stylist Peter Butler? Looks like Hannah's a natural with a wind blower!

Be sure to watch the full clip above to see all of our favorite moments from Hannah's seriously sexy shoot in Tulum, Mexico, and keep coming back to Swim Daily to see all of our favorite bloopers from SI Swimsuit 2017!

BONUS: See all of Hannah's sexy photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

