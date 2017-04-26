Hannah Davis has a new last name! That's right, folks—it's time for Hannah Jeter's first ever SI Swimsuit outtakes...sort of! 

Confused? We'll explain. After getting married to Yankees legend Derek Jeter last summer, our former SI Swimsuit cover model took on her hubby's famous last name. But did you know that said last name means "to throw" in French? Almost makes you think the guy was destined to play baseball or something... 

Ruven Afanador

Aside from an ironic last name, Hannah was all smiles on set, joking around as we adorned her with pom poms and bathing suits that didn't cover much at all. And how about that role reversal moment with hair stylist Peter Butler? Looks like Hannah's a natural with a wind blower! 

Be sure to watch the full clip above to see all of our favorite moments from Hannah's seriously sexy shoot in Tulum, Mexico, and keep coming back to Swim Daily to see all of our favorite bloopers from SI Swimsuit 2017!

BONUS: See all of Hannah's sexy photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID</a>.
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by La Isla.
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by La Isla.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andibagus.bigcartel.com">Andi Bagus</a>.
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. 
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. 
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Montce Swim.
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Montce Swim.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Missoni.
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Missoni.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Laurel Dewitt.
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Laurel Dewitt.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Top by Grace Bijoux. Bottom by <a href="http://www.andibagus.bigcartel.com">Andi Bagus</a>.
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Top by Grace Bijoux. Bottom by Andi Bagus.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Diana Couture.
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Diana Couture.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID</a>.
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. 
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. 
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.andibagus.bigcartel.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Andi Bagus</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Shorts by Anna Kosturova.
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Shorts by Anna Kosturova.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by La Isla.
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by La Isla.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Top by Grace Bijoux. Bottom by <a href="http://www.andibagus.bigcartel.com">Andi Bagus</a>.
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Top by Grace Bijoux. Bottom by Andi Bagus.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Diana Couture.
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Diana Couture.
<span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID</a><span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">.</span>
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Missoni.
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Missoni.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. 
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. 
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Shorts by Anna Kosturova.
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Shorts by Anna Kosturova.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
<span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID</a><span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">.</span>
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID.
<span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID</a><span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">.</span>
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Missoni.
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Missoni.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. 
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. 
<span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID</a><span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">.</span>
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. </span>
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. 
<span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID</a><span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">.</span>
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by La Isla.
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by La Isla.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Laurel Dewitt.
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Laurel Dewitt.
Hannah Jeter 2017 Swimsuit photo gallery
1 35
Close
expandIcon
1 35
Close