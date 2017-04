Last night celebrating the launch of UOMO by @ferragamo 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Thank you to my pre party get ready crew !! @lisaaharon 💄 & @riadazar9 👱🏻‍♀️ & @mirandadiperno for moral support 👭. And to @ferragamo for the most beautiful navy look 💎💎💎

A post shared by KATE BOCK (@katebock) on Apr 27, 2017 at 6:53am PDT