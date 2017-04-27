Myla Dalbesio is ditching her bikini for lacy lingerie, and you won't find us complaining.

Starring as the face of PrimaDonna's new Ode to Curves campaign, Myla strips down to just her intimates, encouraging women around the world to love their bodies (and the lingerie that goes on them). But this isn't just your average lingerie catalog! PrimaDonna enlisted the help of our bombshell rookie to dive deeper and is sharing everything from her favorite artists and New York hotspots to strong, female role models on their blog.

In the campaign video above, Myla explains that it took her a long time to accept the fact that she has big hips and a big chest and would never be a size 2. Now the SI Swimsuit rookie feels strong in her body and wants to help other women realize they don't need to be a certain size to be beautiful.

"US model Myla Dalbesio is the face of the Ode to Curves campaign, and that’s no accident," the company website explains. "Because while Myla might not have what the fashion industry thinks are the ideal measurements, she feels good about her body and she radiates a sense of well-being. "Myla is a model who inspires women around the world. In doing so, she proves that ‘beauty’ has nothing to do with your clothes size – and everything to do with feeling good about yourself and having the courage to be yourself." PrimaDonna Shop the collection and get an inside look at Myla's World online now.

