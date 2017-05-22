This post was written by Jen Juneau and originally appeared on People.com.

Second-time impending motherhood is looking great on Bar Refaeli!

The expectant Israeli model, 31, recently hit the great outdoors to catch some rays, lounging on a wooden deck and baring her baby bump in a white and gold bikini.

“Days like these Shabbat Shalom,” she wrote on Instagram to accompany the smiley shot.

Days like these ☀️ Shabbat Shalom A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on May 19, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

The sunny post comes two weeks after the mom-to-be made an appearance at the Conde Nast Traveler Awards in Madrid, Spain, showing off her growing belly in the Victoria Beckham RE17 Cape Top V Neck Kick Midi dress.

Three days later, Bar shared a bikini snap from Ibiza, Spain, captioning it, “Baby wanted some vitamin D” as she showed off her bump in a teal two-piece.

Baby wanted some vitamin D☀️ A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on May 7, 2017 at 5:31am PDT

The baby on the way will join Bar and husband Adi Ezra‘s 9-month-old daughter Liv. And just like with the blonde beauty’s first pregnancy, it’s likely that she’s putting in a decent amount of time at the gym.

“No excuses, no filter, no abs,” Bar captioned a May 2016 photo of herself lifting weights just three months before Liv’s birth.

