This post was written by Jen Juneau and originally appeared on People.com.
Second-time impending motherhood is looking great on Bar Refaeli!
The expectant Israeli model, 31, recently hit the great outdoors to catch some rays, lounging on a wooden deck and baring her baby bump in a white and gold bikini.
“Days like these Shabbat Shalom,” she wrote on Instagram to accompany the smiley shot.
The sunny post comes two weeks after the mom-to-be made an appearance at the Conde Nast Traveler Awards in Madrid, Spain, showing off her growing belly in the Victoria Beckham RE17 Cape Top V Neck Kick Midi dress.
Three days later, Bar shared a bikini snap from Ibiza, Spain, captioning it, “Baby wanted some vitamin D” as she showed off her bump in a teal two-piece.
The baby on the way will join Bar and husband Adi Ezra‘s 9-month-old daughter Liv. And just like with the blonde beauty’s first pregnancy, it’s likely that she’s putting in a decent amount of time at the gym.
“No excuses, no filter, no abs,” Bar captioned a May 2016 photo of herself lifting weights just three months before Liv’s birth.
