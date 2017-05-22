SI Swimsuit Casting Call Week may be over, but we're not ready to move on just yet! Can you blame us?
Over five days, we met with over 100 women, all of whom share the dream of landing a spot in the next issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. And as it that wasn't enough, we hosted our first-ever open casting call on Friday, where 35 finalists from our #SISwimSearch Instagram campaign came together to take one step closer toward making their dreams come true.
So in the spirit of Casting Call Week (and in a state of sadness that it's all over...), we put together a list of some of our favorite moments from a historic week for #SISwim!
It's #SexySaturday & someone needs to punch me in the face (lol pinch? ) 💋 shout out to these absolutely stunning ladies that I met at @SI_Swimsuit #SiSwimSearch Casting!
Well this trip has been amazing. Thank you so much to @si_swimsuit for showing me the time of my life!! I have never felt so invigorated, confident, and sexy in a swimsuit. My body is far from perfect and I have struggled with insecurities about it my entire life....but you made me feel beautiful and powerful. You made me feel like I could conquer any dream!! So thank you for allowing me to experience something I never in my wildest dreams thought I could!!! Also a huge thank you to @mj_day and her staff for being the kindest, most welcoming group I have ever met with. Even after one interview, I felt like part of the SI family. Thank you for giving women the opportunity to accomplish their dreams and an amazing platform on which to speak. And to the one woman who gets to shoot for SI, go kill it!! This is such an incredible publication and any woman who appears in its pages has been given an incredible gift. Whether I am chosen or not, I am beyond grateful for this experience and will remember it for the rest of my life!!! ❤️👙 #SISwimSearch #Grateful #DreamComeTrue #DreamBig #SISwim
Be sure to stay tuned to learn more about the ladies who came in to meet with the editors of #SISwim, and follow along as we announce who made the cut when the rookies of SI Swimsuit 2018 are announced in the months leading up to next year's issue!
