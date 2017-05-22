SI Swimsuit Casting Call Week may be over, but we're not ready to move on just yet! Can you blame us?

Over five days, we met with over 100 women, all of whom share the dream of landing a spot in the next issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. And as it that wasn't enough, we hosted our first-ever open casting call on Friday, where 35 finalists from our #SISwimSearch Instagram campaign came together to take one step closer toward making their dreams come true.

So in the spirit of Casting Call Week (and in a state of sadness that it's all over...), we put together a list of some of our favorite moments from a historic week for #SISwim!

Our #SISwimSearch finalists meet editor @mj_day! A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on May 19, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

#SISwimSearch keeps getting better and better. 👙 A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on May 19, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

Wrap. #siswimsearch A post shared by Josh Oshinsky (@joshosh18) on May 19, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

Larry meets @sailorbrinkleycook. You'll never guess who was a bigger celebrity at #siswimsearch. . . . . #larrygary #siswim @agray35 A post shared by Dori Gray (@thedorigray) on May 19, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

Anything you can do we can do together! 👯💕 @kaylafitz3 @si_swimsuit #MitchFitz #SiSwimSearch A post shared by Dessie Mitcheson 🦋 (@dessiemitcheson) on May 20, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

Bombshell @its_juliarose is KILLING IT. 😍 #SISwimSearch A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on May 19, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

TOMORROW. ❤️ #SISwimSearch A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on May 18, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

Be sure to stay tuned to learn more about the ladies who came in to meet with the editors of #SISwim, and follow along as we announce who made the cut when the rookies of SI Swimsuit 2018 are announced in the months leading up to next year's issue!

