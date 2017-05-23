Gotta thank @arielhelwani for having me on #TheMMAhour today. It was so nice to be able to tell my story and express how martial arts has changed (and really saved) my life. To be introduced to and recognised by the fight community meant more to me than you know. Looking forward to the journey ahead. Remember this name, I promise you that. ❤👊

