This post was written by Kelsey Glein and originally appeared on InStyle.com.

Irina ​Shayk definitely has that new mom glow.

It's been just nine weeks since the Russian supermodel gave birth to her and Bradley Cooper's daughter Lea De Seine, but the star is already back in action.

The hot mama made her post-baby red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival today, and her dazzling yellow Atelier Versace gown left us on the verge of speechless. The fully beaded yellow silk chiffon creation featured a thigh-high slit, plunging neckline, and flowing train that showed off the 31-year-old's famous curves. Irina topped the stunning ensemble off with sparkling Lorraine Schwartz jewels and metallic heeled sandals, styling her brunette strands in retro waves.

Such an amazing time being back in Cannes with my @lorealmakeup family!💛✨ Can't thank you enough @donatella_versace for this beautiful custom dress.. 👑😘😘 #LorealCannes #LorealMakeUp #lorraineschwartz A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on May 23, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

“Can’t wait to join my @lorealmakeup family again in #Cannes!” Irina captioned a throwback red-carpet photo that she posted to Instagram on Sunday, expressing her excitement about jetting off to the French Riviera to join in on the festivities.

Can't wait to join my @lorealmakeup family again in #Cannes! 🇫🇷✨#LorealMakeup #LorealCannes 💋💋 @versace_official A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on May 21, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

We definitely won't forget this stunning dress anytime soon.

