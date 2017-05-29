Ashley Graham might be one of the busiest people on the planet, but that didn't stop her from finding time to relax poolside in the Hamptons over Memorial Day Weekend.  

And thankfully, the former SI Swimsuit cover model and curvalicious babe wasn't afraid to share snipets from an A-lister pool party with her fans on social media. Capturing every steamy moment on her Instagram story, Ashley gave her followers an insider look at the swimsuitsforall Memorial Day bash. Wearing one of her own designs, a teeny-tiny, leopard, string bikini, Ashley also took a moment to show off that figure we all know and love. 

#DoItForTheGraham

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on

Talk about the hottest moment of this holiday weekend... That's a poolside dance we won't soon forget!  

BONUS: See all of Ashley's amazing photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Jackey by Ale by Alessandra.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Jackey by Ale by Alessandra.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Jackey by Ale by Alessandra.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Jackey by Ale by Alessandra.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Jacket by Donna Karan.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Jacket by Donna Karan.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Soriya Swim.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Soriya Swim.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by BOUND + TIDE by Mitchell Kass.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by BOUND + TIDE by Mitchell Kass.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Jackey by Ale by Alessandra.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Jackey by Ale by Alessandra.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Jacket by Donna Karan.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Jacket by Donna Karan.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by BOUND + TIDE by Mitchell Kass.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by BOUND + TIDE by Mitchell Kass.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Jacket by Donna Karan.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Jacket by Donna Karan.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Jacket by Donna Karan.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Jacket by Donna Karan.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Ashley Graham 2017 Swimsuit Photo Gallery
1 34
Close
expandIcon
1 34
Close