Ashley Graham might be one of the busiest people on the planet, but that didn't stop her from finding time to relax poolside in the Hamptons over Memorial Day Weekend.

And thankfully, the former SI Swimsuit cover model and curvalicious babe wasn't afraid to share snipets from an A-lister pool party with her fans on social media. Capturing every steamy moment on her Instagram story, Ashley gave her followers an insider look at the swimsuitsforall Memorial Day bash. Wearing one of her own designs, a teeny-tiny, leopard, string bikini, Ashley also took a moment to show off that figure we all know and love.

#DoItForTheGraham A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on May 28, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Talk about the hottest moment of this holiday weekend... That's a poolside dance we won't soon forget!

BONUS: See all of Ashley's amazing photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

