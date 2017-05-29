This story was written by Karen Belz and originally appeared on HelloGiggles.com

If there’s anyone who knows about swimsuit season, it’s Kate Upton. Now that the weather is getting hotter, Kate talked about feeling confident in swimwear. And she even admitted that sometimes she doesn’t feel truly on her game. Oh yes — even an internationally known model can feel a little self-conscious at times. It’s pretty refreshing, if you think about it.

The good news is, Kate also has a lot of tips that'll help remind you of your true beauty. 

See, beauty starts with confidence — and if you feel good, you’ll look good as well.

Kate also said that as far as weight is concerned, she doesn’t care about a number on a scale. Instead, she focuses on how happy she currently is — and we think that’s excellent advice, especially from someone as highly photographed as Kate.

Kate has always been truly body-positive, and it’s kind of nice to know that even she has days where her confidence isn’t incredibly high.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Kate said, “What really matters is how good I feel,” reiterating the fact that diet and exercise should be more about making you love yourself on the inside, and less about hitting a specific numerical goal.

Even truly confident people aren’t always on top of their game — at the end of the day, we all have our occasional doubts and moments of insecurity. We’re so glad that Kate Upton is spreading the word.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled">d.bleu.dazzled</a>, available at <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled">etsy.com</a>.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.beautyswim.com">Beauty & the Beach.</a>
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>. Jacket by <a href="http://www.alexandrevauthier.com/">Alexandre Vauthier</a>.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">Norma Kamali</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">revolve.com</a>.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Cali Dreaming. Top by Calvin Klein.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">d.bleu.dazzled</a>, available at <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">etsy.com</a>. Shorts by Levi's.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.teenyb.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. Jacket by </span><a href="http://www.alexandrevauthier.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Alexandre Vauthier</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Belts by Luv Aj.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Bottom by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by Perfect Peach Swimwear.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Norma Kamali</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Dress by Cali Dreaming.
<span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">d.bleu.dazzled</a><span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMkateupton&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">etsy.com</a><span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">.</span><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> Shorts by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/levis/br/5ca0c0/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Levi's</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Charlie by Matthew Zink. Top by G.Dias.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Dress by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=391008.1&type=10&tmpid=16681&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fbrands%2Fcali-dreaming&u1=SISWIMbarbara">Cali Dreaming</a>.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Norma Kamali</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMkateupton/http://www.revolve.com/norma-kamali-stud-marissa-swimsuit/dp/NKAM-WX73/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=33&itrownum=11&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
