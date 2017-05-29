This story was written by Karen Belz and originally appeared on HelloGiggles.com.

If there’s anyone who knows about swimsuit season, it’s Kate Upton. Now that the weather is getting hotter, Kate talked about feeling confident in swimwear. And she even admitted that sometimes she doesn’t feel truly on her game. Oh yes — even an internationally known model can feel a little self-conscious at times. It’s pretty refreshing, if you think about it.

The good news is, Kate also has a lot of tips that'll help remind you of your true beauty.

See, beauty starts with confidence — and if you feel good, you’ll look good as well.

This was the first time I tried cryotherapy #naturescyrotherapy #antarctica .Happy #penguinday @mj_day @si_swimsuit A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Apr 25, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

Kate also said that as far as weight is concerned, she doesn’t care about a number on a scale. Instead, she focuses on how happy she currently is — and we think that’s excellent advice, especially from someone as highly photographed as Kate.

Kate has always been truly body-positive, and it’s kind of nice to know that even she has days where her confidence isn’t incredibly high.

#Repost @maxmara with @repostapp ・・・ Colors are spicy as ever in this @voguethailand editorial shot by @yutsai88 featuring @kateupton in #MaxMara bright orange jumpsuit. #MaxMaraEditorials A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on May 9, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

During an interview with PEOPLE, Kate said, “What really matters is how good I feel,” reiterating the fact that diet and exercise should be more about making you love yourself on the inside, and less about hitting a specific numerical goal.

Even truly confident people aren’t always on top of their game — at the end of the day, we all have our occasional doubts and moments of insecurity. We’re so glad that Kate Upton is spreading the word.

BONUS: See all of Kate's amazing photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

