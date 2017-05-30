This post was written by Julie Mazziotta and originally appeared on People.com.

Summer is almost here, but Ashley Graham doesn’t need to do any special preparation — the model says she feels good in her body all year long.

“I try to stay consistent throughout the year, and when I have a heavy week I have meals delivered to my house so that I’m making healthy choices,” Ashley, 29, tells PEOPLE Now. “But I try not to eat dairy, and I haven’t worked out in a couple weeks but I still feel great.”

And while Ashley says she isn’t intimidated by a bikini (which makes sense, considering she has her own line of suits and shows them off regularly on social media), she occasionally feels nervous when she hits the beach.

“I mean, of course like any girl when you get to the beach or the pool and you go, ‘Oh, I have to take my cover-up off, crap.’ And you feel like everybody’s watching, and then you just go, ‘Oh fine, I’ll just take it off,’” Ashley says. “And then all of a sudden you get comfortable and go, ‘Okay. Another piña colada.’”

Yu Tsai

And when the temperature rises, Ashley has a few summer go-to’s, from her favorite snack (“avocado, sea salt, olive oil”) to her everyday outfit (“crop top and flowy skirt”).

