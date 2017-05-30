We already know Heidi Klum is a self-proclaimed nudist. But even that couldn't have prepared us for the images contained in the steamy new photo book, Heidi Klum by Rankin.
The mother-of-four and world-renowned supermodel poses completely naked for a collection of images shot by British photographer Rankin. On why she wanted to do such a risqué and revealing photo shoot now, the 43-year-old model explained that her love of the female form was her inspiration.
"We should be celebrating a woman's body; it doesn't matter what age they are," she told the Daily Mail while at Naomi Campbell's Fashion for Relief gala in Cannes.
Heidi Klum by Rankin was released Friday and is available for $134 at Marc Jacobs' Greenwich Village store, Bookmarc.
BONUS: See some of Heidi's hottest moments from SI Swimsuit!