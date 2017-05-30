This post was written by Brianne Tracy and originally appeared on People.com.

Having to choose a favorite handsome costar between Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson is no easy task — they’re both ripped, hilarious and talented — but Baywatch leading ladies Ilfenesh Hadera and Kelly Rohrbach had no trouble revealing a few fun facts about working with the two movie stars.

When asked which of the two actors made everyone laugh most on set, Kelly tells PEOPLE Now that Zac and Dwayne are funny in different ways, and that they usually work as a team to crack a joke.

“Dwayne comes in with the one-liners, and Zac is more of the prankster,” she says. “Zac tees it up, and Dwayne hits it home.”

As to who is most likely to incite the most feverish fan frenzy, Ilfenesh answers: “That’s a tie, they go insane [for both actors].”

Kelly adds that Zac has a slight edge however, when it comes to the younger female demographic. “Some girls? They love Zac,” she says. “Teenyboppers come out of the woodwork for him — those teenyboppers are vicious.”

Kelly and Ilfenesh also agreed that Zac comes out on top when it comes to karaoke.

“Zac can karaoke, alright,” Kelly says, recalling a particularly impressive performance of Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” during a nighttime break from filming in Savannah, Georgia.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model says she prefers something a little more upbeat when it comes to singing karaoke. She went with Britney Spears’ “Hit Me Baby One More Time.”

“I threw the pig tails in,” she says. “Then me, Alex [Daddario] and Ilfenesh did Spice Girls’ ‘If You Want To Be My Lover.’ The whole bar was like, ‘Get them off the stage.'”

In the big screen reboot of the syndicated TV classic, Kelly plays CJ Parker and Ilfenesh plays Johnson’s love interest, Stephanie Holden. While shooting their first scene together, Dwayne gave Ilfenesh​ some advice: “There are paparazzi here, so keep it right and tight.”

“I was initially a little offended that he felt like he had to tell me to suck it in,” Ilfenesh says. “But the next day, photos splashed all over the Internet from every angle, and I was like, ‘Thank God he said that.'”

And although Ilfenesh has a kissing scene with Dwayne in the movie, her real life fiancé, Alex Soroken, wasn’t jealous.

“So [Dwayne and I] kiss in the movie, and one day my fiancé and I were walking down the street with iced coffees and he stopped in his tracks,” she says. “He’s like, ‘So when you think about it, it’s like I’ve kissed The Rock.'”

She laughs: “He was patting himself on the back. I was like, ‘I did that!'”

Baywatch is in theaters now.

