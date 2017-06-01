For 54 years, SI Swimsuit has been the authority on all things swimsuit. So it only makes sense that we'd put our expertise to use and finally create our own line!​

That's right, folks. SI Swimsuit is happy to announce that we've teamed up with RAJ Swim to create an exclusive new collection of swimwear and active apparel. The collection will debut in 2018 ​and cater to “all types of women.” A first look of the collection will be available this summer.​

“This is a natural evolution for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, which has long been considered the authority on swim style,” said Bruce Gersh, SVP, Strategy and Business Development, Time Inc. “The opportunity to expand the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit brand into the premium apparel space is a perfect fit, and it falls in line with our strategy to unlock new consumer programs leveraging Time Inc. brands. RAJ Swim has a rich history and is highly respected in the industry, making the company an ideal fit to help bring the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit brand to life.”

The first swimwear and active apparel lines will be available for consumers to purchase in early 2018 in conjunction with the launch of the annual SI Swimsuit issue. Several of the items will be featured in the iconic issue and on SI’s digital properties