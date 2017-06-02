Feeling so sad thinking about the United States pulling out of the climate accord. Being in nature is one of the most important and enjoyable things to me. This photo is from our camping trip last weekend. It's hard to fathom how people can have zero respect for the planet and what it provides us, the real dangers global warming poses, and how much it will affect our lives and our children's lives. Not just the people that like to camp, like me. Everyone is affected. EVERYONE. Sad sad day. Thanks for the photo of happier times @the_bms #loveyourmother 🌎🌍🌏 #SAD #WRONG

