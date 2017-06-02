Last June, we sent two of our favorite models - Hailey Clauson and Bo Krsmanovic - to Finland for a SI Swimsuit shoot. They ran through knee-deep snow in a fur bikini and spent their downtime in a log-house honeymoon suite. A good time was certainly had by all.

• Hailey Clauson heats up the honeymoon suite in these Finland outtakes

Beach Bunny Swimwear must've seen the footage because they tabbed Hailey and Bo for their latest campaign, and boy did they slay it. Don't believe us? Look at these images below.

💥🐎Yeeeeehawwww🐎💥 A post shared by Hailey Clauson ⚡⭐🌙 (@haileyclauson) on May 31, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT

with babe 💙 A post shared by Bojana Krsmanovic (@bokicaboba) on May 31, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

It's clear that Hailey and Bo make a great team, in snow or sand! Who knows where we'll see them next.

BONUS: See some of our favorite moments from our shoot in Finland!

