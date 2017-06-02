Last June, we sent two of our favorite models - Hailey Clauson and Bo Krsmanovic - to Finland for a SI Swimsuit shoot. They ran through knee-deep snow in a fur bikini and spent their downtime in a log-house honeymoon suite. A good time was certainly had by all.
• Hailey Clauson heats up the honeymoon suite in these Finland outtakes
Beach Bunny Swimwear must've seen the footage because they tabbed Hailey and Bo for their latest campaign, and boy did they slay it. Don't believe us? Look at these images below.
It's clear that Hailey and Bo make a great team, in snow or sand! Who knows where we'll see them next.
BONUS: See some of our favorite moments from our shoot in Finland!
Walter Chin
SI Swimsuit 2017: Finland
