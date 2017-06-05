You know her. You love her. And recently, you've seen a lot more of her.

So what's changed since Ashley Graham proudly proclaimed, "I don't do nip and bush"?

In a new cover feature for Glamour Magazine, the curvalicious supermodel opens up about her sex life, her experience writing a book, and her revised stance on posing nude.

"You know, my thing is: If it’s vulgar, and it’s, like, me grabbing my breasts and showing nipple, I’m not going to do it," Ashley explained when asked what's changed on her once-strict stance on posing naked. "When I said, 'I don’t do nip and bush,' I didn’t feel like I had to be specific as to what kind. So you might even see more nipple coming up. But trust me: You will never see my vagina!"

Yu Tsai

The body advocate and Glamour's 2-16 Woman of the Year also explains how women are now deciding the standard for what's qualified as sexy.

"When I met with Eva Chen from Instagram, she told me that 75 percent of my followers are women,” Ashley revealed. “So if anyone wants to call me a sex symbol, it’s women. We are redefining sexy.”

To read more about Ashley's path to self-love and her defiance of the fashion industry, be sure to read the full feature online now.

BONUS: See all of Ashley's amazing photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

