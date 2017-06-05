There's no one quite like Dad. From giving you piggyback rides at the park to teaching you how to drive your first car, he's the guy who's been there every step of the way. And he gives it his all — 110 percent, to be exact.

We're not sure any gift will adequately express your gratitude for everything he's done over the years, but the gifts below are fantastic tokens of appreciation that may show just how well you know him. From a subscription for the beer lovers out there to a gadget for the guys who just can't seem to keep track of their keys, we've rounded up some of our favorite, unique gifts and are convinced that there's something here for even the hardest to shop for!

Happy Father's Day!

Courtesy of Craft Beer Club

Courtesy of Scentbird

Courtesy of Sneakertub

Courtesy of Mophie

Courtesy of Amazon

With just one gift, your pops can listen to his favorite tunes, order dinner, and control the sprinklers. What more can you ask for?

• Available on amazon.com, $179

Courtesy of Polaroid

Courtesy of Tile Mate

What they say is true...good things come in small packages! This tiny keychain is a huge help for the man who is constantly traveling or has been known to misplace his keys.

• Available at bloomingdales.com, $70