Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had better get ready because they might have a budding little athlete on their hands. Considering dad's singing chops and her cooking aficionado mom's modeling talents, it makes sense that baby Luna's genes are elite.

In a video posted to Instagram by Chrissy’s mom, Vilailuck, the little slugger takes a few shuffled steps, winds up, and then takes the first pitch. Well, she doesn’t so much throw it out as drop it on the floor, but hey, she got a little distance. And mom Chrissy has the right idea: “She’s got the three steps down,” she says in the clip.

Plus, little Luna can clap on command, which is already impressive for a 1-year-old.

“Practice for the big game #mariners,” Grandma commented. Here’s to hoping we’ll see little Luna Simone on the field sometime soon.

In further Luna news, the little tot can also kiss on command, as evidenced by this adorable video of her kissing her pup.

BRB, dying of cuteness.

