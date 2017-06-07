Emily Ratajkowski isn't afraid to get naked and share it with her fans on social media. This we know to be true.

So as The Queen of Instagram turns 26 today, we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate than with a look back at some of her most famous birthday-suit snaps. From Mexico to Greece, Emily has bared all in some of the most exotic places on earth, and we can't thank her enough for that.

#tbt ✨ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 19, 2015 at 7:04pm PST

Me as Lady Godiva for @harpersbazaarus 💪🏽 Naomi Wolf is someone I grew up admiring. Her ideas in The Beauty Myth and Promiscuities helped me to develop the opinions I carry today. Check out our conversation on feminism, selfies and sexuality. Link in bio. A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 7, 2016 at 5:12am PDT

Tomorrow my @lennyletter essay entitled "Baby Woman" is released! This piece of writing is near and dear to me. Sign up today to have it in your email tomorrow AM! Link in bio. Many thanks to @lenadunham ❤️ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 15, 2016 at 9:03am PST

@gq A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 27, 2014 at 4:42pm PDT

Cave 🛌 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 25, 2016 at 7:04am PDT

#tbt @si_swimsuit @mj_day @walteriooss St. Lucia 2014 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Apr 23, 2015 at 1:13pm PDT

Bath time in London A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 30, 2015 at 1:03pm PDT

La Sirena A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 19, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Nov 14, 2016 at 5:56pm PST

Greenhouse getaway A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jan 21, 2015 at 3:23pm PST

Join us in wishing the model-turned-actress a very happy birthday. Here's to another 26 years+ of birthday-suit and bikini-clad snaps!

BONUS: See some of Emily's hottest moments from SI Swimsuit!

