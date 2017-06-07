Get your daily dose of SI Swimsuit! Swimstagram is a roundup of Instagram posts featuring the most beautiful women in the world. What's not to love? Enjoy!
This story for @unconditionalmagazine is still one of my favorites I've ever done. For me it's the best proof that when you are working with a team that makes you feel super comfortable and respected, real magic can be made! Thanks for capturing the true me @alexandranataf @ilona_hamer @erngrn ✨ #reallyreal
BONUS: See some of Emily's sexiest moments from SI Swimsuit!
Yu Tsai/SI
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Yu Tsai/SI
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Yu Tsai/SI
Yu Tsai/SI
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Yu Tsai/SI
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Yu Tsai/SI
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Yu Tsai/SI
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski's Best Moments: SI Swimsuit 2014 & 2015
1 15
1 15