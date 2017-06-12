This post was written by Dianna Mazzone and originally appeared on InStyle.com.

When people say "age is just a number," they could be pointing at Christie Brinkley. This year the 63-year-old supermodel posed alongside her daughters for Sports Illustrated ’s Swimsuit Issue—the same magazine that featured her on its cover three consecutive times, starting in 1979. And while Christie works with trainers on occasion (“especially after having babies”), the longtime vegetarian refuses to fall into a workout rut. “I haven’t been to a gym in a long time,” she says. “I always need variety. I’d rather be moving outdoors, taking a Zumba class, riding a bike on the beach—anything so fun that I barely realize I’ve come home dripping in sweat.”

Here, the multi-talented model shows us how it's done.

1. STAY AFLOAT “My daughter Sailor is totally low-maintenance and encourages me to be the same. She likes me to be out the door as fast as possible so that I can get outside with her,” says Christie. “We live by the water, so I’ll kayak and paddleboard with her too.”

2. PEDAL FASTER “I do every form of bike riding there is. If weather stops me from riding outside, I go spin at Peloton. There’s something about being in a class environment that energizes you.” 3. FIND BALANCE “I’m a big believer in gut health,” Christie says. “These probiotic drinks come in the best flavors. I have one every afternoon. I’m convinced they boost my immune system.” Health-Ade Kombucha in Ginger-Lemon, $4; at Whole Foods. 4. GET GLOWING Christie uses Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer “a couple of times a week because I love the gradual glow it gives me.”

“I always start my day by exfoliating to remove dead skin cells before I apply any other product.” A session with her line’s hot thermal mask “really cleans out my pores,” she says. “The warmth is so relaxing.” BONUS: See all of Christie's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

