Emily Ratajkowski is a dancing queen. But you knew that already.

So what is it about the video above that has the Internet going so crazy? We may never know, but that's just the power of emrata.

Yu Tsai

Racking up over 700,000 views on our Facebook page, the video shows the London-born beauty working it for the camera and showing off some impressive dance skills. She's even joined by SI Swimsuit photographer Yu Tsai for a little booty-shaking action that's sure to brighten up your Monday afternoon.

