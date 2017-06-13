The black bikini is the swimsuit version of the LBD (little black dress) — timeless and always on trend.
Check out our must-have LBB list to find the perfect one for you!
Courtesy of Acacia
Thailand top and Molokini bottom by ACACIA Swimwear
Available at revolve.com; Top, $119; Bottom, $106
Courtesy of RVCA
Rib bikini top and Rib fold-over bikini bottom by RVCA
Available at asos.com, $102
Courtesy of TAVIK
Jessi cutout bikini top and Ali moderate bikini bottom by TAVIK
Available at bloomingdales.com, $132
Courtesy of For Love and Lemons
La Playa ruffle top and La Playa bottom by For Love & Lemons
Available at revolve.com; Top, $97; Bottom, $92
Courtesy of INDAH
Fire Water top and Gin bottom by INDAH
Available at revolve.com; Top, $97; Bottom, $84
Courtesy of Missguided
Premium black neoprene plunge bikini set by MISSGUIDED
Available at missguided.com, $39.60
Courtesy of NastyGal
Good Sport mesh bikini set by Nasty Gal
Available at nastygal.com, $40
Courtesy of Missguided
Black minimal string detail bikini set by MISSGUIDED
Available at missguided.com, $27