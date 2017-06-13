The black bikini is the swimsuit version of the LBD (little black dress) — timeless and always on trend.

Check out our must-have LBB list to find the perfect one for you!

Courtesy of Acacia

Thailand top and Molokini bottom by ACACIA Swimwear

Available at revolve.com; Top, $119; Bottom, $106

Courtesy of RVCA

​

Rib bikini top and Rib fold-over bikini bottom by RVCA

Available at asos.com, $102

Courtesy of TAVIK

​

Jessi cutout bikini top and Ali moderate bikini bottom by TAVIK

Available at bloomingdales.com, $132

Courtesy of For Love and Lemons

​

La Playa ruffle top and La Playa bottom by For Love & Lemons

Available at revolve.com; Top, $97; Bottom, $92

Courtesy of INDAH

​

Fire Water top and Gin bottom by INDAH

Available at revolve.com; Top, $97; Bottom, $84

Courtesy of Missguided

​

Premium black neoprene plunge bikini set by MISSGUIDED

Available at missguided.com, $39.60

Courtesy of NastyGal

Good Sport mesh bikini set by Nasty Gal

Available at nastygal.com, $40

Courtesy of Missguided

​

Black minimal string detail bikini set by MISSGUIDED

Available at missguided.com, $27