Football season may still be a few months away, but it’s not too early to take a look back at Julie Henderson's steamy, college-football shoot from 2007.

Clad in a bright yellow bikini, Julie joined the USC marching band and put on a Heisman-worthy performance, as she bounced around between band members and flung her pom-poms to the beat of the drums.

"A naughty cheerleader I am,” Julie proclaimed in the throwback video above.

Anne Menke

As if one sports-centric shoot weren't enough, Julie also headed to Grambling State University, where she stunned in a black-and-yellow, two-piece suit (see photo gallery below). The Texas-born model led the way for the drumline, before posing against a large bass drum and eventually strapping on one herself.

“They make you want to get up there and shake your butt," she said through a giggle. “Like hardcore.”

Sometimes you just can’t help it, and we sure are glad Julie couldn’t! Be sure to check out the video above, and keep coming back to Swim Daily to see behind-the-scenes footage of all the ladies you love.

BONUS: See some of Julie's hottest moments from SI Swimsuit 2007!

