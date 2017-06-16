2017 has been a great year for Bianca Balti. She made her SI Swimsuit debut, won SI's Rookie of the Year contest and (as of this week) now has her own swimwear line!

The eponymous brand feature suits inspired by the West Coast and '60s surf culture​, and promises to be an alternative to the mini-bikini trend. "I wanted to create a line that would make women feel comfortable at the beach," Bianca told Vogue UK. "The trend now is mini bikinis and, of course, I decided to go in the opposite direction; not everybody feels good exposing a lot of skin."​

Designed for all body types and with a touch of vintage, my first swimwear collection wants to pay hommage to feminity - out now exclusively on YOOX #linkinbio. #BiancaBaltiYOOX” A post shared by Bianca Balti (@biancabalti) on Jun 15, 2017 at 5:37am PDT

Judging by the video and photo, we expect the line to be a big success. ​As for the future, Bianca has big plans beyond swimwear. "I totally have something else I’m already working on, something that has been my dream for the last 10 years. But as it is still a dream, I can’t reveal it yet! I can just anticipate that it will be something unexpected."

