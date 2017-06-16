2017 has been a great year for Bianca Balti. She made her SI Swimsuit debut, won SI's Rookie of the Year contest and (as of this week) now has her own swimwear line! 

The eponymous brand feature suits inspired by the West Coast and '60s surf culture​, and promises to be an alternative to the mini-bikini trend. "I wanted to create a line that would make women feel comfortable at the beach," Bianca told Vogue UK. "The trend now is mini bikinis and, of course, I decided to go in the opposite direction; not everybody feels good exposing a lot of skin."​ 

Judging by the video and photo, we expect the line to be a big success. ​As for the future, Bianca has big plans beyond swimwear. "I totally have something else I’m already working on, something that has been my dream for the last 10 years. But as it is still a dream, I can’t reveal it yet! I can just anticipate that it will be something unexpected."

BONUS: See Bianca's 2017 SI Swimsuit photos

Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Sky. Top by Grace Bijoux.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.maui-girl.com">Maui Girl</a>. 
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh/br/05d7b5/?navsrc=left">MIKOH</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh/br/05d7b5/?navsrc=left">revolve.com</a>.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left">Blue Life Swim</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left">revolve.com</a>.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Indie Soul. 
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH, <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh-kahala-criss-cross-halter-bandeau/dp/MIKO-WX137/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=46&itrownum=16&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">top</a> and <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh-lahaina-extra-skimpy-bottom-in-night/dp/MIKO-WX82/">bottom</a> available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh-kahala-criss-cross-halter-bandeau/dp/MIKO-WX137/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=46&itrownum=16&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">revolve.com</a>.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. 
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/beach-bunny/br/b17497/">Beach Bunny</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/beach-bunny/br/b17497/">revolve.com</a>. Top by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F40751233&u1=SISWIMbianca">MIKOH</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F40751233&u1=SISWIMbianca">shopspring.com</a>.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left">INDAH</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left">revolve.com</a>.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Sky. Top by Grace Bijoux.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH, </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh-kahala-criss-cross-halter-bandeau/dp/MIKO-WX137/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=46&itrownum=16&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">top</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> and </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh-lahaina-extra-skimpy-bottom-in-night/dp/MIKO-WX82/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">bottom</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh-kahala-criss-cross-halter-bandeau/dp/MIKO-WX137/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=46&itrownum=16&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Top by MIKOH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Maui Girl.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Indie Soul. 
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Heidi Klum Swim. 
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Indie Soul. 
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Maui Girl.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. 
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Sky. Top by Grace Bijoux.</span>
