by Brittany Malooly

Chrissy Teigen is never one to play it safe. She routinely resists the expectations surrounding models, calls out anyone and everyone on Twitter with her sharp wit, and never stops making us laugh with her realness. For these reasons, we were not surprised upon learning what Chrissy got her hubby John Legend for Father’s Day. Golfing gear? Nah. A tie? Nope. Some sort of strange electronic device from Brookstone? Def not. What did Chrissy do? Chrissy flew out to Boston and surprised him with a chocolate cake. Naked. In bed. Lol. YASSS, CHRISSY. You do you.

Successfully surprised John with a secret trip to see him in Boston :) gift level 10/10 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

SLAYYYYY.

But that’s not all she did for John. Earlier in the day, she posted a super sweet photo praising him as a husband and a father.

She wrote:

“I took this photo right after John won his Tony a couple weeks ago. In all our time together (11ish years!!?!?) I cannot believe how much he has grown as a man and a husband. To see him go from big goals to big ideas to big wins and the love of so many makes me so so happy. 10 years ago, I didn’t think he could get better, then I got to see him as a father. I don’t know how or why Luna, my family and I got so lucky in this life but I will stop questioning and just be grateful. I love you so much, John. Happy Father’s Day.”

SO CUTE. CRYING.

Waterfall A post shared by @tiffanyblas on Feb 1, 2011 at 1:58pm PST

It’s well documented that Chrissy and John are one of our favorite couples. They’re always sweet, honest, and hilarious.

#https://instagram.com/p/BTkPiW3j

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 14, 2017 at 8:31pm PST

Back to where it all began - Lake Como, Italy - first came here in 2007. A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish. I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with. I think John asked for the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe. Both came true, and here we are. A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 17, 2016 at 12:37am PDT

And as parents? So precious. We LOVE their little family.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

#Repost @johnlegend (@get_repost) ・・・ Thanks to the good people at @airbnb for gifting me and my family a home away from home on tour! So nice to have a kitchen, a backyard, and a swinging patio couch! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 16, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

Pre-show activities on #LunasFirstTour #DarknessAndLightTour #miamiseaquarium💦🐋🐳🐬🐟💦 A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 12, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

Happy Father’s Day, John! After learning about your gift, we can’t imagine that you didn’t have a pretty perfect day!

