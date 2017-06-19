Who ever said it was wrong to have a dance party on your own? Kate Upton certainly doesn’t care.

The blonde beauty bounced around the beach and lounged in the sand sporting an array of tiny suits. Kate couldn’t bust a move without giggling her way through it, trying not to reveal too much as she grooved her body in every direction.

Even while getting her hair fixed, Kate couldn’t help but get down on the sand and rock her hips in a tight pink bikini

While SI’s photographers and crew stood in as Kate’s audience, she offered up the perfect grand finale. The Michigan-born supermodel found her groove on a dock, covering up her breasts while slapping her butt to a smattering of cheers.

