Who ever said it was wrong to have a dance party on your own? Kate Upton certainly doesn’t care.

The blonde beauty bounced around the beach and lounged in the sand sporting an array of tiny suits. Kate couldn’t bust a move without giggling her way through it, trying not to reveal too much as she grooved her body in every direction.

Even while getting her hair fixed, Kate couldn’t help but get down on the sand and rock her hips in a tight pink bikini

While SI’s photographers and crew stood in as Kate’s audience, she offered up the perfect grand finale. The Michigan-born supermodel found her groove on a dock, covering up her breasts while slapping her butt to a smattering of cheers.

BONUS: See more of Kate Upton's best SI Swimsuit photos

Kate Upton :: Derek Kettela/SI
Kate Upton :: Derek Kettela/SI
Walter Iooss Jr.
Kate Upton was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Martha Rey for The La Boheme.
Kate Upton was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Martha Rey for The La Boheme.
James Macari/SI
Stewart Shining
Stewart Shining
Raphael Mazzucco
Kate Upton :: Derek Kettela/SI
Kate Upton :: Derek Kettela/SI
Kate Upton was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.
Kate Upton was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.
James Macari/SI
Raphael Mazzucco
Walter Iooss Jr.
Kate Upton :: Derek Kettela/SI
Kate Upton :: Derek Kettela/SI
Kate Upton was photographed by James Macari in Cape Canaveral. Swimsuit by DELFINA.
Kate Upton was photographed by James Macari in Cape Canaveral. Swimsuit by DELFINA.
James Macari/SI
Raphael Mazzucco
Stewart Shining
Kate Upton :: Derek Kettela/SI
Kate Upton :: Derek Kettela/SI
Kate Upton was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Peixoto Swim.
Kate Upton was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Peixoto Swim.
James Macari/SI
Raphael Mazzucco
Walter Iooss Jr.
Kate Upton :: Derek Kettela/SI
Kate Upton :: Derek Kettela/SI
Kate Upton was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by PISTOL PANTIES BY DEBORAH FLEMING.
Kate Upton was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by PISTOL PANTIES BY DEBORAH FLEMING.
James Macari/SI
Stewart Shining
Walter Iooss Jr.
Kate Upton was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Vanda Catucci.
Kate Upton was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Vanda Catucci.
James Macari/SI
Kate Upton's Best Moments: SI Swimsuit 2011-2014
1 23
Close
expandIcon
1 23
Close