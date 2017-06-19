Get your daily dose of SI Swimsuit! Swimstagram is a roundup of Instagram posts featuring the most beautiful women in the world. What's not to love? Enjoy!
BONUS: See more of Sofia Resing's best SI Swimsuit photos
Ruven Afanador/SI
Ruven Afanador/SI
Ruven Afanador/SI
Ruven Afanador/SI
Ruven Afanador/SI
Ruven Afanador/SI
Ruven Afanador/SI
Ruven Afanador/SI
Ruven Afanador/SI
Ruven Afanador/SI
Ruven Afanador/SI
Ruven Afanador/SI
Ruven Afanador/SI
Ruven Afanador/SI
Ruven Afanador/SI
Sofia Resing's Best Moments: SI Swimsuit 2016
1 15
1 15