Get your daily dose of SI Swimsuit! Swimstagram is a roundup of Instagram posts featuring the most beautiful women in the world. What's not to love? Enjoy! 

Check out my interview this month with @maximmag 🍃👉🏼 link in Bio

A post shared by Sofia Resing (@sofiaresing) on

🌈

A post shared by VITA SIDORKINA (@vitasidorkina) on

It's getting hot in here, so take off all yoo clothes☀️ @taylorbphoto

A post shared by Kyra Santoro (@kyrasantoroxx) on

Never not with an iced coffee 🙈😋

A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on

Both getting in our Sunday morning workouts 💪🏼

A post shared by Caroline Kelley (@carolineannkelley) on

That's a wrap! Ciao Milano 💫

A post shared by Hailey Clauson ⚡⭐🌙 (@haileyclauson) on

Starting Monday off right 🏃🏻‍♀️💪🏻💥💦

A post shared by Emily DiDonato (@emilydidonato) on

Hey sunday ✌🏻w/ @mioknyc @sidneyjamila

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

Never not with an iced coffee 🙈😋

A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on

✈️✈️✈️ #milano

A post shared by Samantha Hoopes (@samanthahoopes) on

Please do not disturb 🌙

A post shared by Kyra Santoro (@kyrasantoroxx) on

BONUS: See more of Sofia Resing's best SI Swimsuit photos

Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Ruven Afanador/SI
Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Ruven Afanador/SI
Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Ruven Afanador/SI
Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Ruven Afanador/SI
Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Ruven Afanador/SI
Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Ruven Afanador/SI
Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Ruven Afanador/SI
Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Ruven Afanador/SI
Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Ruven Afanador/SI
Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Ruven Afanador/SI
Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Ruven Afanador/SI
Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Ruven Afanador/SI
Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Ruven Afanador/SI
Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Ruven Afanador/SI
Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Sofia Resing, SI Swimsuit 2016
Ruven Afanador/SI
Sofia Resing's Best Moments: SI Swimsuit 2016
1 15
Close
expandIcon
1 15
Close