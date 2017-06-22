It is officially summertime, which means it’s time to put away those dark lip tints and throw on something fun!
Check out our four favorite, must-have lip colors from the Sephora Collection:
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain in 09 Watermelon Slice
Look no farther — we've found the ideal summer color. Wearing this lip stain will accentuate your tan and make those pearly whites glow!
Available at Sephora.com, $14
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain in 04 Coral Crush
A cute coral is the perfect color for a seasonal, day-to-night look.
Available at Sephora.com, $14
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain in 31 Siren Song
The summer season is all about having fun, so why not be daring and try something new? We love the blue lip trend and will definitely be breaking out this turquoise tint throughout the coming months!
Available at Sephora.com, $14
Sephora Ultra Shine Lip Gel in 22 Fuchsia Fiesta
Been searching for a go-to glossy lip? Trust us — this is it!
Available at Sephora.com, $12