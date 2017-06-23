Bellissimo!

Emily Ratajkowski is back on the Amalfi Coast and Italy has never been hotter. Returning to the site of last year's sizzling birthday celebrations, Emily ensured that her 13.6 million Instagram followers won't soon forget the sites and sounds of Positano, thanks to a series of steamy snaps from her current European getaway.

Looking sensational in a barely-there black bikini, Emrata treated her fans to a peachy post highlighting one of her most famous assets.

❤️ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

She also shared a peek into the process of doing laundry while abroad, and we're happy to say that chore is most definitely clothing optional.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 18, 2017 at 5:39am PDT

Follow along as Emily continues to heat up the home of the best pizza, pasta, and vino in the world. Saluti!

