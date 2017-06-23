Samantha Hoopes has never been one to shy away from sharing revealing snaps on social media. And thankfully for her fans, last night was no exception.

In an Instagram story full of photos and videos from her whirlwind trip to Como, Italy, with GUESS, Samantha slipped in a naked photo as she bid followers a "good night." Shot by Randall Slavin, the photo showcases the bombshell's flawless figure, as she perches on a couch wearing nothing but a strategically-placed hand bra.

Samantha returned for her fourth straight appearance in SI Swimsuit 2017. She was shot by photographer Ben Watts in beautiful Curacao, alongside fellow SI Swimsuit models Barbara Palvin, Rose Bertram, Myla Dalbesio and Vita Sidorkina.

BONUS: See all of Samantha's beautiful photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

