Taking her talents to Lip Sync Battle, the body advocate and curvalicious model made a splash as she owned the stage during her performance of Shania Twain's 1998 hit, "That Don't Impress Me Much."

Decked out in head-to-toe leopard and a bold red lip, Ashley strutted her stuff in a spot-on performance that gave the former Queen of Country a run for her money. She even took to crawling across the floor in an attempt to win over the audience and be named the champion of this week's battle.

"Honey, I have walked in lingerie on a runway show, at least I'm clothed for this," Ashley said when asked if she was nervous going into her big routine.

