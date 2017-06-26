In case you didn't already know, Chrissy Teigen is the QUEEN of Twitter. She's also not too bad at Instagram, if we do say so ourselves.

So it should come as no surprise that Chrissy not only landed a spot on TIME Magazine's annual list of 'The 25 Most Influential People on the Internet,' but she topped it. The list, which sizes "up contenders by looking at their global impact on social media and their overall ability to drive news" also includes names like Donald Trump, Katy Perry and J. K. Rowling.

On why Chrissy landed a top spot:

"Some of the most common words returned in Google searches of Chrissy's name are 'real,' 'relatable' and 'all of us' — not exactly what you’d expect for a supermodel, bestselling cookbook author and TV host who’s married to a Grammy-winning musician. That’s a testament to how well the 31-year-old has bridged the celebrity-civilian gap by using her vast social media platform — nearly 20 million followers between Twitter and Instagram — to share unfiltered missives about everything from plastic surgery to the unbearable duration of the Oscars. And following the birth of her daughter Luna in 2016, she has been particularly candid about motherhood, sharing her struggles with postpartum depression and shutting down a never-ending stream of mommy shamers."

See the full list and learn more about the 'most influential people on the Internet' on TIME.com.

