Sweet summertime! 

Over the weekend, everyone's favorite Danish babe, Nina Agdal, took to Instagram to give fans an inside look at her summer weekend getaway. From a beachside snap with her adorable new pooch to a bedside image that basically says "I woke up like this," Nina had us wishing we were along for the fun every step of the way. 

But the real treat came when the former SI Swimsuit cover model shared a moment that left little to the imagination. Captioning the photo, "Thirsty," Nina posed tongue out, wearing nothing but a handbra, during what has to be the sexiest outdoor shower of all time. 

Thirsty. 🚿🚿

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

Nina also took time to show support for her LGBTQ friends and followers, with a colorful photo from NYC Pride: 

Happy Pride! 🌈 Love is Love 💛💚💙💜❤️

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

And she wasn't afraid to poke fun at some of her most admired assets, in this incredible poolside pic:

https://instagram.com/p/BVvAbfmH3Cx/

Talk about a weekend for the ages. We won't be forgetting this one anytime soon, thanks to Nina's expert documentation! 

BONUS: See some of Nina's hottest moments from SI Swimsuit!

Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by San Lorenzo.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by San Lorenzo.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Tori Praver Swimwear.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Martha Rey for The La Boheme.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Kate Swim.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Maui Girl by Debbie Wilson.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Martha Rey for The La Boheme.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Cosabella.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by San Lorenzo.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Kate Swim.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
