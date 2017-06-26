Sweet summertime!

Over the weekend, everyone's favorite Danish babe, Nina Agdal, took to Instagram to give fans an inside look at her summer weekend getaway. From a beachside snap with her adorable new pooch to a bedside image that basically says "I woke up like this," Nina had us wishing we were along for the fun every step of the way.

But the real treat came when the former SI Swimsuit cover model shared a moment that left little to the imagination. Captioning the photo, "Thirsty," Nina posed tongue out, wearing nothing but a handbra, during what has to be the sexiest outdoor shower of all time.

Thirsty. 🚿🚿 A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Jun 24, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

Nina also took time to show support for her LGBTQ friends and followers, with a colorful photo from NYC Pride:

Happy Pride! 🌈 Love is Love 💛💚💙💜❤️ A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

And she wasn't afraid to poke fun at some of her most admired assets, in this incredible poolside pic:

https://instagram.com/p/BVvAbfmH3Cx/

Talk about a weekend for the ages. We won't be forgetting this one anytime soon, thanks to Nina's expert documentation!

BONUS: See some of Nina's hottest moments from SI Swimsuit!

