This post was written by Stephanie Petit and originally appeared on People.com.

Caroline Wozniacki is baring it all – and not just on the tennis court.

The Danish beauty is just one of the athletes going nude for ESPN The Magazine’s annual Body Issue. In an exclusive sneak peek of her photo shoot, Caroline brings her A-game to the studio.

The 26-year-old athlete is seen posing on a faux clay court with some of her personal weapons: a tennis ball and racket. She even shows off the serve that helped her win 25 World Tennis Association singles titles after strategically covering her backside with a white robe that read “The Body Issue.”

It should come as no surprise that Caroline is a natural in front of the camera: the tennis star, who is dating San Antonio Spurs player David Lee, recently made a repeat appearance in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

ESPN

ESPN

Caroline spoke to the magazine about how she had come to embrace her athletic body.

“I can’t spend time stressing about something I don’t have and just embrace what I do have,” she said. “It’s so in to have curves now. It’s in to be looking healthy. If I don’t look like a supermodel on the runway, that’s okay because I look good in my own way.”

ESPN

“I rarely stand on a scale, to be honest,” she added. “When I stop playing, I’m not going to obsess so much about my weight. It’s going to be more about a healthy lifestyle. It’s more about how I feel.

Other athletes showing it all off in the magazine’s ninth annual Body Issue include Ezekiel Elliott, Julian Edelman and Javier Baez.

ESPN Magazine’s 2017 Body Issue will debut on ESPN.com on July 5 and hits newsstands on July 7.

