It's almost time to celebrate America's birthday, but that doesn't mean you have to wear a swimsuit covered in stars and stripes in order to show off your patriotism! These stylish red, white and blue options are fun, flirty and festive all at the same time.

Scroll through to find your favorite and show off your All-American spirit all weekend long!

Courtesy of Solid & Striped

The Molly by Solid & Striped This bikini is simple, sexy and so perfect for this Fourth of July weekend!

Available at revolve.com, $156

Courtesy of Johanna Ortiz

The Sunset ruffle one-piece by Johanna Ortiz Try out this season’s ruffle trend and make a statement at your holiday pool party with this bold one-piece!

Available at modaoperandi.com, $550

Courtesy of FELLA

The Jonah bikini top and Jasper bikini bottom by FELLA Turn heads at the beach with this simple, yet stylish, bright red bikini!

Available at revolve.com, $231

Courtesy of Ale by Alessandra

Hi Leg one-piece by Ale by Alessandra We’re all about a sexy one-piece, and this pattern is a must-have for a festive Fourth of July gathering with friends!

Available at revolve.com, $172

Courtesy of Mikoh

Jamaica shoulder tie top and Miyako cheeky bottom by MIKOH White is the most flattering color for a swimsuit, making this the perfect bikini for your upcoming poolside bash!

Available at revolve.com, $202

Courtesy of MISSGUIDED

Red high leg swimsuit by MISSGUIDED It's a 90s throwback, baby! Tap into one of this summer's hottest trends to look red-hot on the beach this weekend.

Available at missguidedus.com, $29

Courtesy of ASOS

Pour Moi Glamazon bikini by ASOS Steal the spotlight at the beach with this bold and beautiful royal blue bikini.

Available at asos.com, $66

Courtesy of ASOS