It's almost time to celebrate America's birthday, but that doesn't mean you have to wear a swimsuit covered in stars and stripes in order to show off your patriotism! These stylish red, white and blue options are fun, flirty and festive all at the same time.
Scroll through to find your favorite and show off your All-American spirit all weekend long!
The Molly by Solid & Striped
This bikini is simple, sexy and so perfect for this Fourth of July weekend!
Available at revolve.com, $156
The Sunset ruffle one-piece by Johanna Ortiz
Try out this season’s ruffle trend and make a statement at your holiday pool party with this bold one-piece!
Available at modaoperandi.com, $550
The Jonah bikini top and Jasper bikini bottom by FELLA
Turn heads at the beach with this simple, yet stylish, bright red bikini!
Available at revolve.com, $231
Hi Leg one-piece by Ale by Alessandra
We’re all about a sexy one-piece, and this pattern is a must-have for a festive Fourth of July gathering with friends!
Available at revolve.com, $172
Jamaica shoulder tie top and Miyako cheeky bottom by MIKOH
White is the most flattering color for a swimsuit, making this the perfect bikini for your upcoming poolside bash!
Available at revolve.com, $202
Red high leg swimsuit by MISSGUIDED
It's a 90s throwback, baby! Tap into one of this summer's hottest trends to look red-hot on the beach this weekend.
Available at missguidedus.com, $29
Pour Moi Glamazon bikini by ASOS
Steal the spotlight at the beach with this bold and beautiful royal blue bikini.
Available at asos.com, $66
Twiin rib triangle bikini by ASOS
Red, white and mini! Here at SI Swimsuit, you know we love a tiny swimsuit, so be brave and dare to bare in this must-have, all-white bikini.
Available at asos.com, $70