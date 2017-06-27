This post was written by Char Adams and originally appeared on People.com.

In the week leading up to her domination of the Australian Open, Serena Williams took six pregnancy tests to confirm something that was then unthinkable. She won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title with her new little one growing inside her, anyway.

“[I] did a double take and my heart dropped. Like literally dropped,” Serena, 35, told Vanity Fair in her cover story for the magazine’s August issue. Serena thought: “Oh my God, this can’t be – I’ve got to play a tournament. How am I going to play the Australian Open? I had planned on winning in Wimbledon this year.”

In April, the tennis legend nearly broke the Internet when she accidentally announced that she and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian are expecting their first child.

She and the 34-year-old Reddit co-founder opened up about their love story to the magazine, with Serena revealing the moment she handed Alexis a paper bag containing half-a-dozen positive pregnancy tests.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jun 27, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

“If you would have told me last year in October or November that I would have a baby, not be pregnant but have a baby, I would have thought you were the biggest liar in the world,” Serena said. “This is kind of how I am right now. This is happening sooner than later, and it’s going by so fast.”

The athlete’s belly has grown to a sizable bump since Serena first revealed the news when she was about 20 weeks along. The pregnancy bump is on full display in stunning photos of the mom-to-be posing for legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz.

From nude shots of Serena cradling her belly to a regal photo of the tennis great’s bump poking through an orange garment, each photo further cements Serena’s queen status.

While a friend of the star told Vanity Fair that Serena “loves being pregnant,” the expectant mother hasn’t made many preparations for the new little one.

“I don’t know what to do with a baby,” she said. “I’ve done absolutely nothing for the baby room.”

However, Alexis is more eager than ever to get everything in his life baby-ready. In fact, Alexis has been using Reddit website to read up on some parenting tips and tricks.

“My favorite [tip] is to sleep with a blanket for like a month before the due date so you get your dad scent all over it,” he told Today Parents Monday. “And then wrap the baby in it once it shows up, so they’re not just immediately bonding with Mom, but also getting a bit of Dad.”

BONUS: See all of Serena's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

