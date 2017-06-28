Kate Bock has come a long way since her humble upbringing in West Vancouver, Canada, and in a new cover feature for Ocean Drive Magazine, the five-time SI Swimsuit model opens up about the journey that led her to this point in her career.

On the models she looked up to at the beginning of her career: "Amber Valletta, Carolyn Murphy—I’m going to name all the blonde, blue-eyed models. But I looked at Sports Illustratedand I still remember thinking they were so beautiful and they got to go to all these exotic places and do Maybelline ads. I remember thinking they were all so glamorous and amazing. Then I kind of got to enter that world, and definitely in the beginning [I realized] this industry is not glamorous at all."

On how she makes her relationship with NBA superstar Kevin Love work: "Luckily, it’s not very far. Cleveland is only like an hour-long flight from New York. So I go back and forth between here and there and jobs, and then sometimes meet him on the road if it makes sense, so I see him pretty often even though we live in different cities and both travel for work. We make it work, so that’s kind of fun."

