Kate Bock has come a long way since her humble upbringing in West Vancouver, Canada, and in a new cover feature for Ocean Drive Magazine, the five-time SI Swimsuit model opens up about the journey that led her to this point in her career.

On the models she looked up to at the beginning of her career: "Amber Valletta, Carolyn Murphy—I’m going to name all the blonde, blue-eyed models. But I looked at Sports Illustratedand I still remember thinking they were so beautiful and they got to go to all these exotic places and do Maybelline ads. I remember thinking they were all so glamorous and amazing. Then I kind of got to enter that world, and definitely in the beginning [I realized] this industry is not glamorous at all."

On how she makes her relationship with NBA superstar Kevin Love work: "Luckily, it’s not very far. Cleveland is only like an hour-long flight from New York. So I go back and forth between here and there and jobs, and then sometimes meet him on the road if it makes sense, so I see him pretty often even though we live in different cities and both travel for work. We make it work, so that’s kind of fun."

To see more photos and read the full interview with Kate, be sure to check out the cover feature online now

BONUS: See all of Kate's incredible photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Noe Bernacelli.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Yandy. Top by WXYZ Jewlery.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Hot As Hell. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andibagus.bigcartel.com">Andi Bagus</a>. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Top by Grace Bijoux. Bottom by Missoni. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Noe Bernacelli.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by Britt Bolton.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Hot As Hell. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andibagus.bigcartel.com">Andi Bagus</a>. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Luli Fama. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Midnight Swimwear.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Midnight Swimwear.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Noe Bernacelli.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Top by Grace Bijoux. Bottom by Missoni. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Bottom by Laurel Dewitt.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Luli Fama. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Hot As Hell. 
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico.</span>
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Hot As Hell. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Palmarosa.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Top by Grace Bijoux. Bottom by Missoni.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Yandy. Top by WXYZ Jewlery.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Midnight Swimwear.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by Britt Bolton.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andibagus.bigcartel.com/" >Andi Bagus</a>.
