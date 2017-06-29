This year, for the first time ever, SI Swimsuit hosted an open casting call to find its next big star! After receiving thousands of submissions, from women around the world, we invited our favorite 35 to SI's Brooklyn office for an interview and photo shoot. 

So who better to break the ice and ease the nerves on set than one of our own? Enter Sailor Brinkley Cook. Sailor, who posed alongside her mother Christie Brinkley and sister Alexa Ray Joel for SI Swimsuit 2017, knows a thing or two about how to nail a pose in front of the camera. But did you know that Sailor's also a pro behind the lens? 

We brought Sailor along for the ride, to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most exciting days in SI Swimsuit history, and her photos did not disappoint. 

Sailor Brinkley Cook
Check out all of Sailor's BTS shots below, and be sure to come back to Swim Daily on Monday as we begin the process of introducing you to our 35 gorgeous finalists!  

Hayley Kalil
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Alexandra Armitage and Stefanie Rachel
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Hayley Kalil, Taylor Ramirez, Lauren Walshe and Kaitlyn Lowes
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Allie Ayers
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Steph Snyder
Taylor Ballantyne
Lauren Walshe
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Aubri Ebony
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Dessie Mitcheson
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Sarina Nowak
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Stefanie Rachel and Allie Ayers
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Tawnae Banks McCoy
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Camille Kostek
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Sarina Nowak
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Tabria Majors
Taylor Ballantyne
Robyn Lawley (current model)
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Katy Purnell and Aubri Ebony
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Robyn Lawley and Anne de Paula (current models)
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Hayley Kalil
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Dessie Mitcheson and Kayla Fitzgerald
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Olivia Jordan
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Camille Kostek
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Keera Henderson, Turiya Hamilton and Hayley Kalil
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Jessica Aidi
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Keera Henderson
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Kassandra Hostage
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Jade Williams and Iyonna Fairbanks
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Kaitlyn Lowes, Allison Sutton and Kassandra Hostage
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Sailor Brinkley-Cook's behind-the-scenes photos from SI Swimsuit 2018 open casting
