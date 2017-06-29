This year, for the first time ever, SI Swimsuit hosted an open casting call to find its next big star! After receiving thousands of submissions, from women around the world, we invited our favorite 35 to SI's Brooklyn office for an interview and photo shoot.

So who better to break the ice and ease the nerves on set than one of our own? Enter Sailor Brinkley Cook. Sailor, who posed alongside her mother Christie Brinkley and sister Alexa Ray Joel for SI Swimsuit 2017, knows a thing or two about how to nail a pose in front of the camera. But did you know that Sailor's also a pro behind the lens?

We brought Sailor along for the ride, to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most exciting days in SI Swimsuit history, and her photos did not disappoint.

Check out all of Sailor's BTS shots below, and be sure to come back to Swim Daily on Monday as we begin the process of introducing you to our 35 gorgeous finalists!