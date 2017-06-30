Emily Ratajkowski is a sexual feminist. And she wants you to know that those two qualities are not mutually exclusive.

In a new cover feature for Harper's Bazaar Australia, the Queen of Instagram, or @emrata as she's socially known, opens up about the backlash surrounding her topless selfies, sexual tendencies and unashamed outspokenness on social injustices.

"There's this thing that happens to me: 'Oh, she's too sexy'," Emily tells Harper's Bazaar Australia. "It's like an anti-woman thing, that people don't want to work with me because my boobs are too big. What's wrong with boobs? They're a beautiful feminine thing that needs to be celebrated. Like, who cares? They are great big, they are great small. Why should that be an issue?"

We're right with you, girl.

