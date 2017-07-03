It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat. For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. Up first is California cutie Taylor Ramirez.

Taylor is a native of Anaheim and enjoys spending time at the beach, working out (F45's Cardio Class is her favorite) and watching FC Barcelona, her favorite sports team.

Enjoy these photos of Taylor and video from her shoot. Be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily for more 2018 SI Swimsuit Casting Calls!​

Taylor Ballantyne

​



Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

BONUS: See more photos of Taylor Ramirez

​