It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat. For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. Up next is Boston native Kassandra Hostage.

Kassandra, who never modeled before she got the call from SI Swim, is a special education teacher and artist. She stays in shape with early morning runs and strength training, and lists Florida, Puerto Rico and Cape Cod as her favorite travel destinations.

Enjoy these photos of Kassandra and be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily for more 2018 SI Swimsuit Casting Calls!​

Taylor Ballantyne

