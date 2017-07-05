It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat. For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. Up next is our redhead from Alabama, Aimee Dillard.

This Southern belle has been modeling for four years and loves a tough boxing workout to stay in shape. When she's not on the road for work, you can find Aimee cheering on her Auburn Tigers or indulging in a bowl of Ben & Jerry's Chunky Monkey ice cream! 

Enjoy these photos of Aimee, and be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily for more SI Swimsuit 2018 Casting Calls!​

Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

BONUS: See more photos of Aimee Dillard!

Finally had a reason to wear this dress 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻🙌🏻🙏🏻

A post shared by Aimee Dillard (@theredheadfromalabama) on

@theredheadfromalabama/Instagram

Good hike day now time for 🍕 & 🍺

A post shared by Aimee Dillard (@theredheadfromalabama) on

@theredheadfromalabama/Instagram
@theredheadfromalabama/Instagram
@theredheadfromalabama/Instagram

Fresh faced baby face 👶🏻👼🏻

A post shared by Aimee Dillard (@theredheadfromalabama) on

@theredheadfromalabama/Instagram

Currently... I was not too sure about this picture, I catch fish I usually don't hold them 🙊🙈🐠🐟

A post shared by Aimee Dillard (@theredheadfromalabama) on

@theredheadfromalabama/Instagram

Another day...

A post shared by Aimee Dillard (@theredheadfromalabama) on

@theredheadfromalabama/Instagram

Not so subliminal message

A post shared by Aimee Dillard (@theredheadfromalabama) on

@theredheadfromalabama/Instagram

Night 😘

A post shared by Aimee Dillard (@theredheadfromalabama) on

@theredheadfromalabama/Instagram

Sorry for all the selfies lately I promise I'll post something other than myself soon 🙈🙊

A post shared by Aimee Dillard (@theredheadfromalabama) on

@theredheadfromalabama/Instagram

Leaving for a mini vacation see y'all Monday ✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻

A post shared by Aimee Dillard (@theredheadfromalabama) on

@theredheadfromalabama/Instagram

Currently saving myself for @childishgambino 😍❤️

A post shared by Aimee Dillard (@theredheadfromalabama) on

shortcode-instagram-2017-06-30T11:27:25-04:00
@theredheadfromalabama/Instagram
Aimee Dillard: 2018 SI Swimsuit Casting
1 12
Close
expandIcon
1 12
Close