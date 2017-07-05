It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat. For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. Up next is our redhead from Alabama, Aimee Dillard.

This Southern belle has been modeling for four years and loves a tough boxing workout to stay in shape. When she's not on the road for work, you can find Aimee cheering on her Auburn Tigers or indulging in a bowl of Ben & Jerry's Chunky Monkey ice cream!

Enjoy these photos of Aimee

Taylor Ballantyne

