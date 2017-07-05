It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat. For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. Up next is Belarus babe, Yuliya Tsishchanka​.

This Eastern European bombshell had only dabbled in modeling when she set her sights on SI Swimsuit, and we couldn't be happier she did! Want to mimic Yuliya's natural-beauty look? She swears that a solid moisturizer, highlighter and brow gel are all you need for fresh-faced glam!

Enjoy these photos of Yuliya, and be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily for more SI Swimsuit 2018 Casting Calls.​

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

BONUS: See more photos of Yuliya Tsishchanka​!



​