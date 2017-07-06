This post was written by Jonathan Borge and originally appeared on InStyle.com.

What does Gigi Hadid really like? Couture or ready-to-wear? Paris or Milan? Hot dogs or legs?

Thanks to Reebok, we now have more insight into her interests. Continuing her work as the sportswear brand’s global brand partner, Gigi keeps it cool for the camera and takes on a fashion-fueled version of “This Or That?” in a new video.

@reebok @reebokwomen @reebokclassics A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Mar 25, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

She wears a Reebok Classics cropped tee ($30; reebok.com), black leggings, and Sandy Rose sneakers ($75; reebok.com) as she dishes on what she's really into. Bikini or one-piece? “I feel sportier in a one-piece, you know what I mean? Like, when I’m playing volleyball I want to wear a one-piece. But if you want to tan, you gotta wear a bikini,” she says. Additionally, we learn that she prefers ice cream to popsicles, snorkeling to surfing, sneakers to sandals, and, surprisingly, shorts to skirts.

The video is classic Gigi. It’s fun. It’s super casual. And it makes you want to love her even more.

BONUS: See some of Gigi's hottest moments from SI Swimsuit!

