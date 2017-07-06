It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat. For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. Up next is the beautiful Julia Rose

This small-town girl from rural Louisiana has been modeling for five years and loves a good morning run. Julia enjoys traveling to exotic locales, noting that it's her dream to go to Thailand and pet an elephant. What are you waiting for, girl?! 

Enjoy these photos of Julia, and be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily for more SI Swimsuit 2018 Casting Calls!​

Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne

BONUS: See more photos of Julia Rose!

Whoever got offended by my nipple can suck it (not literally). Happy Mardi Gras (again) 🎉 #freethenipple

A post shared by Julia Rose (@its_juliarose) on

Why stop and smell the flowers, when you can just wear them? 🌺 @shophoneypunch

A post shared by Julia Rose (@its_juliarose) on

Happy Saturday cool kids 😜

A post shared by Julia Rose (@its_juliarose) on

Suns out, tongues out 😝 @karma_bikinis I luh you 💕

A post shared by Julia Rose (@its_juliarose) on

Beat the heat with tanks from @shophoneypunch 🌵

A post shared by Julia Rose (@its_juliarose) on

🖤🖤🖤

A post shared by Julia Rose (@its_juliarose) on

I'll fur-ever be your Sunday morning snuggle buddy. 🐿

A post shared by Julia Rose (@its_juliarose) on

Even wiith all the shade you're throwing...it's still sunny af over here. ☀️

A post shared by Julia Rose (@its_juliarose) on

28 days.... 🔮

A post shared by Julia Rose (@its_juliarose) on

Blue jean baby 💕

A post shared by Julia Rose (@its_juliarose) on

Soaking up sunshine ☀️

A post shared by Julia Rose (@its_juliarose) on

Falcons or Patriots? 😈

A post shared by Julia Rose (@its_juliarose) on

Soak up some sunshine ☀️

A post shared by Julia Rose (@its_juliarose) on

"Life is a beach, I'm just playing in the sand" - Lil Wayne

A post shared by Julia Rose (@its_juliarose) on

Sundays are meant for puppies, pizza, and punt returns. 🏈🍕

A post shared by Julia Rose (@its_juliarose) on

shortcode-instagram-2017-07-05T16:08:29-04:00

@colorbymichael makes magic happen. I'm officially a blonde.... 💁🏼 (now let's see if I have more fun)

A post shared by Julia Rose (@its_juliarose) on

Hi 🐸

A post shared by Julia Rose (@its_juliarose) on

Julia Rose: 2018 SI Swimsuit Casting
1 18
Close
expandIcon
1 18
Close