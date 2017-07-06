It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat. For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. Up next is our sexy cowgirl, Kaitlyn Lowes.

This dental hygienist from Texas has been modeling on and off since 2009 and swears that a workout combination of running and light weights is the way to get the bikini body of your dreams. When Kaitlyn isn't traveling for work, you can find her riding horses at her family's farm or out practicing her skills at the shooting range.

