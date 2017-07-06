The heatwave may be upon us but either way, we’re all thinking about our next summer holiday destination – and with such thoughts, come holiday clothes planning, and yes, namely swimwear.

It’s officially been just over 70 years since the first ever bikini was born and it got us wondering about our holiday staple’s history. (As much as we appreciate a one-piece, bikinis are so much more practical, no? Just think about the bathroom logistics!)

Back in July 1946, Parisian engineer Louis Réard introduced the world to the modern bikini (as we know it now) and it later gained global attention when contestants wore them in the first ever Miss World beauty pageant in 1951. And, who can forget that iconic photo of Brigitte Bardot in her bikini during the 1953 Cannes Film Festival? Yes, we know. Beach goals.

Anyway, we managed to unearth a photo of the first ever bikini and here it is:

1946 The world's first bikini made its debut at a poolside fashion show in Paris BHTACentenary#bikini #worldfirsthttps://t.co/tX9HEejBJv pic.twitter.com/KNsK72qoWb — BHTA (@wwwbhta) April 12, 2017

It’s a little too high-leg for our liking but it remains iconic.

And if you wondered where the bikini got its name from, it’s because Louis Réard, who originally designed the swimwear, named it after Bikini Atoll, which is an island where atomic bomb testing took place.

Yes, we’re not exactly sure of the link either but it was a hot island, we guess!? Funnily enough, another Parisian fashion designer called Jacques Heim released a similar design called the ‘Atome.’

Imagine if bikinis were called atomes?

This story originally appeared on Marieclaire.co.uk