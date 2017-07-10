This story was written by Maria Mercedes Lara originally appeared on People.com.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk went on a star-studded vacation in Tahiti last week.

New parents Bradley, 42, and Irina, 31, joined Allison Williams (and her husband Ricky Van Veen), Anderson Cooper (and his studly partner Benjamin Maisani), Diane von Furstenberg and Andy Cohen for an island sojourn.

The outing marks the first time the American Hustle star and his Russian model love have been spotted together since they welcomed Lea de Seine in March.

Part of the funnest group ever ! Bye Tahiti ! A post shared by Diane von Furstenberg's diary (@therealdvf) on Jul 9, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

The group celebrated the end of their vacation on Sunday with a sweet selfie — although Andy and Diane weren’t in the same frame. However, the group had been sharing plenty of photos on Instagram and Instagram Stories over the past few days, including Andy and Bradley promoting their upcoming live show.

Come see us! (Not in Tahiti, in #Tampa #Nashville #WallingfordCT #Houston #Dallas - tickets at AC2Live.com A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on Jul 7, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

Cocktails and games ! A post shared by Diane von Furstenberg's diary (@therealdvf) on Jul 6, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

While the guest list was full of plenty of A-listers, the connections actually run very deep. Andy and Diane are longtime friends and have vacationed together in the past while the designer is also good friends with Bradley's mother, Gloria Vanderbilt. Irina has also worked with Diane for many years, often walking in her fashion shows.

